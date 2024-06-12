Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $47,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $218.28 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $124.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.75.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

