Putnam Investments LLC Sells 259,028 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 259,028 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.58% of DexCom worth $275,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in DexCom by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.95. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,837 shares of company stock worth $8,377,125. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

