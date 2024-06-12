Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Shares Up 0.2%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.49. 20,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 24,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Get Putnam Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $257.88 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting US-listed companies with positive environmental, social, and economic development contributions measured by proprietary sustainability criteria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.