PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stock Position Lifted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in PVH were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PVH by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,391,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PVH from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.81.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

