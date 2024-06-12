Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 20,939 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 934,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,288,000 after purchasing an additional 211,965 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,885,000 after acquiring an additional 85,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 83,998 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $3,128,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 367,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 80,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

APAM opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 74.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APAM

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.