Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stock Position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.08% of VTEX worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VTEX by 59.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in VTEX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTEX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

NYSE:VTEX opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.50 and a beta of 1.37. VTEX has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. VTEX had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. VTEX’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

