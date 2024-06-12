Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 13,772 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 107.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 52.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at $421,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

TNL opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $99,408.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,408.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.