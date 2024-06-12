Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 4,216 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 40.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 451,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,266,000 after buying an additional 130,958 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,404,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,834,000 after buying an additional 40,685 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4,882.4% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 233,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.06. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.