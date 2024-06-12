Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 16.3% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 27,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the third quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 19.8% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 36,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of UTMD stock opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.91 and a fifty-two week high of $100.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $238.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.14.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

