Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PNW opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.83. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

