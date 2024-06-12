Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $941,000 Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,115,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 346.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 443,056 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 46,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 46.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 957,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 301,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,201,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,984,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. acquired 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.41. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.