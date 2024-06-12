Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.06 Million in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth about $12,537,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 24,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $62.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $820.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.39. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $74.75.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 4.71%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

