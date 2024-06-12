Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.08 Million in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Copa by 34,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Copa by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 192,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

CPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Copa in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

NYSE CPA opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.14.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

