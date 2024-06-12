Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.08 Million in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 281,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after buying an additional 127,225 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

WBS stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $53.39.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

