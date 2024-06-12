Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.76. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $86.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

