Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $1 Million Investment in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.16% of B. Riley Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ RILY opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $687.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.92%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Articles

