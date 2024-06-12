Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3,686.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,103 shares of company stock worth $720,600. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SANM. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $69.80. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

