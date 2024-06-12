Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 53,556 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Activity

In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $871,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,057 shares in the company, valued at $780,880.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,497.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $387,053 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriMas Stock Down 0.4 %

TRS opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

TriMas Profile

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

