Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 12,763 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 134.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of Ingevity worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 40,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $340.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

