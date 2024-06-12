Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 8,282 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 267.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cabot were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cabot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,327,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBT opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBT. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

