Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 27,254 Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 286,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,503 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $17,460,000.

Shares of POR stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 72.80%.

In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $142,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $142,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,463 shares of company stock valued at $274,064 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

