Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HYFree Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HY shares. Northland Securities raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Northland Capmk raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.77. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.79. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

