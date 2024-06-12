Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,194 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,065,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,511,000 after acquiring an additional 529,817 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,946,000 after purchasing an additional 302,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,793,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,735,000 after buying an additional 154,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,635,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,041,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after acquiring an additional 39,594 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

