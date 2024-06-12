Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 12,661 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WKFree Report) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,661 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Workiva were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.07. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.85 million. Analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

