Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $1.15 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $376,933,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,841,000 after buying an additional 1,344,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after buying an additional 1,187,974 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 573,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,988,000 after acquiring an additional 302,439 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 235,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 156,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.03.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average is $98.49. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $114.04.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.