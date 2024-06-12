Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $76,413,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,319,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,256,000 after purchasing an additional 191,613 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth about $9,558,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,689,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2,668.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 108,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 104,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
NYSE WFG opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -64.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.
West Fraser Timber Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
