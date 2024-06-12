Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $162.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.23.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 545.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $138.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.93. Qualys has a 52 week low of $122.53 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.47.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.
