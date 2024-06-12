Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $162.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $83,504.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 850 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $115,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,763.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $83,504.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,663 shares of company stock worth $3,941,427. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 545.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $138.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.93. Qualys has a 52 week low of $122.53 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

