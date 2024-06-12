Rafael Flores Sells 1,500 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEEGet Free Report) Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:AEE opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.67. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 5.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.5% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Ameren by 52.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

