Rafael Flores Sells 1,500 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.67. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 5.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.5% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Ameren by 52.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

