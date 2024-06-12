Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Rayonier has a dividend payout ratio of 200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

Rayonier stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.46. Rayonier has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $35.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

