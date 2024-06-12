Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275,675 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

