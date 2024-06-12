RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RenaissanceRe has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $35.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 2.0 %

RNR opened at $223.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.98. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $239.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.