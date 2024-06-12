ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.21

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.21. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 589,418 shares trading hands.

ReShape Lifesciences Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 207.78% and a negative net margin of 130.99%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:RSLS Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 188,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.45% of ReShape Lifesciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

