REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered REV Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.58.

REV Group Stock Performance

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. REV Group has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,134,000 after buying an additional 1,698,502 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 947,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 585,841 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,240,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 1,020.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 382,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 348,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,293,000.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

