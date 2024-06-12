Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) PT Lowered to $14.00

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on RVPH

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.08.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.