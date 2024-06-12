RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

RIBT opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.17.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 470.52% and a negative net margin of 76.22%.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. It also produces products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO, and organic products.

