Robert I. Kauffman Sells 11,049 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 11,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $111,152.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,311,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,309,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE HGTY opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 314.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Hagerty by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

