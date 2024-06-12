Robert I. Kauffman Sells 11,049 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 11,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $111,152.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,311,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,309,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hagerty Stock Performance
NYSE HGTY opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $10.23.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hagerty
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.