Robert I. Kauffman Sells 8,851 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 8,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $87,801.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,328,029 shares in the company, valued at $33,014,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Hagerty Stock Down 0.9 %
Hagerty stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 166.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $10.23.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
