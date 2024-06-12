Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Sells $166,401.00 in Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ROP opened at $555.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.13 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $534.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $540.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. Roper Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

