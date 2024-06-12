Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Lovesac Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $383.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.86. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.35 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 3,856 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,338.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in Lovesac by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,160,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Lovesac by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Lovesac by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 115,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

