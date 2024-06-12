Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on YEXT. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

YEXT stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $626.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.00 and a beta of 1.22. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Yext by 69.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Yext by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yext by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Yext during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

