Royal Bank of Canada Increases NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $84.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.21.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

