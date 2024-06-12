Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$144.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$144.50.
A number of research firms have commented on RY. Argus raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.54%.
In related news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$2,161,474.61.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
