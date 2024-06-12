Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price.

Get Rubrik alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rubrik

Rubrik Stock Down 1.7 %

Rubrik Company Profile

RBRK opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. Rubrik has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.