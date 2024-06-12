Ryanair (LON:RYA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.41

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.41 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 14.47 ($0.18). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 14.42 ($0.18), with a volume of 1,030,830 shares changing hands.
Ryanair Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.41. The stock has a market cap of £163.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
