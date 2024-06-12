Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.61 million during the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

