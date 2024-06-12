SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.40.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

SAP stock opened at $188.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SAP has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $199.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.40.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $2.3852 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 13.3% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 142.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SAP by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 13.5% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 48,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

