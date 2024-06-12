Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$37.00 at CIBC

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.12% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. Scotiabank upped their price target on Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.19.
Saputo Stock Up 1.0 %
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
