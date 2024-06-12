Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$37.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.12% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.19.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
