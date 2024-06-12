Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 18,467 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 887,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $15,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,384,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 405,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 121,269 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 165,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 93,844 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 100,633 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 251,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 102,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

