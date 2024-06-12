Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,657 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.42% of Kornit Digital worth $13,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 39,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 402.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

KRNT stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $732.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.91. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 27.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

